USC and Rice meet in a Week 1 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. Both teams are hoping that this year will be better than the previous one. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

USC was out of luck in 2021, as they finished last season with the third-worst record in their South Division in the Pac-12 at 3-6 and 4-8 overall. Another negative season for them where the team fails to win anything big.

Rice was also unlucky, the record for them was similar to that of USC, 4-8 overall and 3-5 in the West Division of Conference USA. In 2021 Rice lost the first three games of the season and the team won only two games against conference rivals.

USC vs Rice: Date

USC and Rice play for a Week 1 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, September 3 at LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. This game will be one of the most interesting games to watch where two underdogs will put their new offensive strategies to the test.

USC vs Rice: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch USC vs Rice at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 1

This game for the Week 1 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, USC and Rice at the LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 3, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is P12N