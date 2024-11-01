NFL News: CJ Stroud sends severe message after Texans' tough loss to Aaron Rodgers' Jets

Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud did not hide his dissatisfaction after the tough loss to the Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets in Week 9 of the NFL season.

The Houston Texans had a great chance to extend their winning streak in the AFC South, but a tough 21-13 loss in Week 9 of the NFL season brought the New York Jets back to life and snapped a five-game losing streak with a great performance from Aaron Rodgers. Quarterback CJ Stroud was quick to express his displeasure with the outcome.

While playing in prime time is often something NFL stars look forward to, Thursday Night Football was far from a special moment for Stroud. The second-year pro completed 11 of 30 passes and made a strong statement when he met with reporters after the game.

“To come out here on a prime-time game and get embarrassed, that is never fun. We have to be better in a lot of areas, and that starts with me. There’s plays I got to make, throws I got to make,” was the severe message of Stroud after the Texans’ tough loss against the Aaron Rodgers‘ Jets in TNF.

When asked about timely improvements, the Texans quarterback emphasized key instants of the game. “This game was a warning to ‘tighten up the ship.’ There are times I have to sit in the pocket and just trust my guys. I point the finger at me and realize I got to be better as a football player. If we want to win, this is not the way to do it,” sentenced Stroud.

C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans participates in warmups prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 20, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans announced changes

The Texans head coach also had a strong critique of the level his team showed in the loss to the Jets. “It’s not good enough. We gotta adjust. We gotta change things moving forward,” DeMeco Ryans said at a press conference. He did not detail what changes are coming, but it is clear that losing in this manner is a stark warning.

Jets’ Aaron Rodgers was the night’s big winner

Ending a five-game winning streak may be considered a great accomplishment, but the effect is even greater when you also have the best performance of the season. That happened to Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who completed 22 passes in 33 attempts for 211 yards with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Jets extended their lead with an outstanding final quarter, outscoring the Texans 14-3. With the win over the Texans, the New York franchise moved to 3-6 in the AFC East. At receiver, Garett Wilson stood out with 9 receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns, while Davante Adams had 7 catches for 91 yards and a touchdown.