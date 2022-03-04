Get to watch the evidence of the car persecution former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez made against Harry Goularte, the person he shot. This was the exact moment before he was arrested and jailed. He could receive a lengthy prison sentence.

Neither Brock Lesnar, Junior dos Santos, Fabricio Werdum, or Francis Ngannou, none of them were the toughest foes Cain Velasquez has ever had to face in his life. That fight is against the American judiciary, and he is having it now, following his arrest for attempted murder.

The former UFC Heavyweight champion was the center of media attention after his arrest was announced. Initial reports from the Santa Clara Police Department indicated that the reason for the arrest was the alleged attempted murder by gunshot.

It was also reported that Cain Velasquez had engaged in an 11-mile car chase, during which he tried to catch up with his target to shoot him. Velasquez is currently being held in Santa Clara County Main Jail North prison without bail.

What are the charges against Cain Velasquez?

According to an ESPN report, the Mexican American Mixed Martial Artist faces 10 charges: "attempted murder; shooting at an occupied motor vehicle or aircraft; three counts of assault with a firearm; three counts of assault with a deadly weapon; willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle; and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony".

How much time in jail could Velasquez spend?

The UFC star scheduled arraignment was moved to Monday, February 7. Taking into consideration that he has to deal with 10 charges, his sentence can not be expected to be light in case of finding him guilty. TMZ Sports and ESPN talk about decades in prison for Cain.

Why did Cain chase and try to shoot Harry Goularte?

According to police reports and documents, Cain Velasquez engaged in a car chase by Goularte and opened fire on eight occasions at his target from his vehicle. One of the shots wounded Goularte's stepfather in the torso and arm.

It was reported that Velasquez's motive for committing the crime was an alleged sexual assault by Henry Goularte on one of his relatives, a minor. Goularte, in turn, is charged with this crime, for which Velasquez allegedly sought to obtain justice on his own behalf.

"The sad tragedy is that Mr. Velasquez chose to take the law into his own hands, endangering the public and everyone in the truck... This act of violence also causes more pain and suffering to his family," said Jeff Rosen, the Santa Clara County District Attorney.

Fair is to add that, according to TMZ Sports, Henry Goularte has already had a trial for the charge of "a felony count of a lewd and lascivious act" that he is facing, but he was allowed to abandon the prison he was in "on supervised release".

The video of Cain Velasquez's car chase of Henry Goularte