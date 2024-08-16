Video: Carlos Alcaraz shows surprising frustration and smashes his racket in loss to Gael Monfils

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz was eliminated in the round of 32 of the Cincinnati ATP Masters 1000 against Frenchman Gael Monfils by 4-6, 6-7(5) and 6-4.

The match between Alcaraz and Monfils started on Thursday 15, but had to be suspended due to rain when both were playing the second set tiebreaker. Before the match was suspended, the Spaniard had won the first set 6-4 and the score in the second set was 6-6 with 1-3 in the tie break in favor of Monfils.

After almost two hours waiting to see if the rain would stop, the organization decided to cancel the rest of the day. The match finally resumed on Thursday 16, with Monfils taking that second-set tiebreak to level the match and force a third set.

During the third set, after losing the opportunity to recover a break that he had already given to Monfils and seeing how the score was 3-1 against him, Alcaraz lost his nerves and smashed his racket. Afterwards, both players defended their serve and in this way the Frenchman Monfils took the third set 6-4.

Cincinnati Open: How the quarter-finals will be played

While Jannik Sinner will face Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals and Alexander Zverev is waiting to know his opponent, the other matches in the round of 16 that were postponed due to rain have yet to be decided.

Round of 16 matches

Ben Shelton vs Fabian Marozsan

vs Fabian Marozsan Hubert Hurkacz vs Flavio Cobolli

Frances Tiafoe vs Jiri Lehecka

vs Jiri Lehecka Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jack Draper

Holger Rune vs Gael Monfils

