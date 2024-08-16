Trending topics:
Tennis

Video: Carlos Alcaraz shows surprising frustration and smashes his racket in loss to Gael Monfils

Carlos Alcaraz lost against Frenchman Gael Monfils and smashed his racquet after losing a game.

Carlos Alcaraz of Team Spain looks on during the Men's Singles Gold medal match against Novak Djokovic of Team Serbia
© Clive Brunskill/Getty ImagesCarlos Alcaraz of Team Spain looks on during the Men's Singles Gold medal match against Novak Djokovic of Team Serbia

By Gianni Taina

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz was eliminated in the round of 32 of the Cincinnati ATP Masters 1000 against Frenchman Gael Monfils by 4-6, 6-7(5) and 6-4.

The match between Alcaraz and Monfils started on Thursday 15, but had to be suspended due to rain when both were playing the second set tiebreaker. Before the match was suspended, the Spaniard had won the first set 6-4 and the score in the second set was 6-6 with 1-3 in the tie break in favor of Monfils.

After almost two hours waiting to see if the rain would stop, the organization decided to cancel the rest of the day. The match finally resumed on Thursday 16, with Monfils taking that second-set tiebreak to level the match and force a third set.

During the third set, after losing the opportunity to recover a break that he had already given to Monfils and seeing how the score was 3-1 against him, Alcaraz lost his nerves and smashed his racket. Afterwards, both players defended their serve and in this way the Frenchman Monfils took the third set 6-4.

Cincinnati Open: How the quarter-finals will be played

While Jannik Sinner will face Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals and Alexander Zverev is waiting to know his opponent, the other matches in the round of 16 that were postponed due to rain have yet to be decided.

Novak Djokovic: How many players have won the career Golden Slam in tennis?

see also

Novak Djokovic: How many players have won the career Golden Slam in tennis?

Round of 16 matches

  • Ben Shelton vs Fabian Marozsan
  • Hubert Hurkacz vs Flavio Cobolli
  • Frances Tiafoe vs Jiri Lehecka
  • Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jack Draper
  • Holger Rune vs Gael Monfils
Advertisement
gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Devin Booker gets real about playing alongside LeBron James and Stephen Curry at Paris 2024 Olympics
NBA

Devin Booker gets real about playing alongside LeBron James and Stephen Curry at Paris 2024 Olympics

NFL News: San Francisco 49ers might be ready to concede Brandon Aiyuk trade
NFL

NFL News: San Francisco 49ers might be ready to concede Brandon Aiyuk trade

Yankees news: Aaron Judge's incredible performance resembles video game stats
MLB

Yankees news: Aaron Judge's incredible performance resembles video game stats

Jerod Mayo answers who will be starting quarterback for New England Patriots
NFL

Jerod Mayo answers who will be starting quarterback for New England Patriots

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions