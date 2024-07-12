Italy's Jasmine Paolini has stunned the tennis world by reaching her second consecutive Grand Slam final. Here's an in-depth look at the 28-year-old player’s profile.

Italian tennis player Jasmine Paolini advanced to the Wimbledon final after a thrilling victory over Donna Vekic, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8), in the semifinals. She will face Czech Barbora Krejčíková in the final on Saturday, July 13.

Currently ranked No. 7 in the WTA rankings, Paolini has made history by reaching her second Grand Slam final in a row and becoming the first Italian woman to compete in a Wimbledon WTA final. Earlier this year, she reached the Roland Garros final for the first time in her career but fell to Poland’s Iga Swiatek, 6-2, 6-1.

Paolini boasts the most Grand Slam tournament wins of any player this year (14) and has two WTA titles to her name: Portoroz 2021 and Dubai 2024. She is set to break into the Top 5 in the next rankings release.

How old is Jasmine Paolini?

Jasmine Paolini was born on January 4, 1996 in Castelnuovo di Garfagnana in Italy. She is currently 28 years old and is ranked seventh in the WTA rankings but will be top 5 in the next release.

Jasmine Paolini of Italy celebrates winning match point as she plays against Donna Vekic of Croatia in the Ladies’ Singles Wimbledon Semi-Final. Francois Nel/Getty Images

Where are Jasmine Paolini’s parents from?

While Paolini represents Italy on the tennis court, her heritage is diverse. Her father, Ugo Paolini, is Italian, and her mother, Jacqueline Gardiner, was born in Poland to a Polish mother and a Ghanaian father. This rich cultural background means Paolini represents Italy, Poland, and Ghana when she competes.

How tall is Jasmine Paolini?

According to the WTA tour’s website, Jasmine Paolini stands at 5-foot-4. Though below the average height for a tennis player, this has not hindered her success. In a 2018 interview, Paolini remarked, “The height is not a huge deficit… it has its pros and cons. The only question I ask myself is how it would serve if I were taller. Maybe I would serve a little better… but maybe I would be less agile.”

How much is Jasmine Paolini’s net worth?

As reported by the WTA Tour website, Paolini has earned a total of $5,502,911 in prize money over her career. With only two titles under her belt, she aims to secure her third and first Grand Slam title this Saturday.

Which are Jasmine Paolini’s social media accounts?

Jasmine Paolini maintains an active presence on social media. You can follow her on Instagram at @jasmine_paolini and on Facebook at Jasmine Paolini.