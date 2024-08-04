Novak Djokovic just completed the career Golden Slam in Paris 2024 Olympics. The big question is how many players have done that in tennis history.

Novak Djokovic: How many players have won the career Golden Slam in tennis?

Novak Djokovic has finally won the career Golden Slam after a brilliant performance in the Paris 2024 Olympics. It was an amazing run knocking out in his way to the title many big names such as Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.

Now, the Serbian legend holds the most impressive trophy case in tennis history. Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, US Open, individual gold medal, Davis Cup, ATP Finals and all the Masters 1000.

As a consequence, one of the biggest questions in the tennis world is how many players have achieved the Golden Slam in history. It’s a very surprising answer which, by the way, doesn’t include Roger Federer.

Which tennis players have won a career Golden Slam?

Novak Djokovic, Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal, Steffi Graf and Serena Williams are the five players with a career Golden Slam. It’s important to emphasize that, in a career Golden Slam, it doesn’t matter if you win all trophies in different years.

Has anyone done the Golden Slam?

Steffi Graf is the only player in history who has conquered the true Golden Slam in history. That milestone is different from the career Golden Slam as you must win everything in the same year to achieve it.

In 1988, the German star won the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open. Furthermore, she got the individual gold medal in Seoul beating Gabriela Sabatini in the final. No man in singles has done that.