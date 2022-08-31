The wait is over in the Atlantic Coast Conference. For Week 1 of the 2022 NCAA season, Wake Forest and VMI will face each other in the beginning of the campaign. Here are all the details about date, time and TV channel in the US to watch or live stream this match.

Wake Forest vs VMI: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 1

The 2022 NCAA season is starting and Wake Forest will begin the campaign by facing VMI at home. In this article you will find all the information you need to know about date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game. In the US, it will broadcast on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

College football is one of the most intense and atractive leagues through all the United States. Now, another season will begin and the teams are trying to increase their level in order to get a better spot in the NCAA's standings.

The No. 19 Wake Forest football team is set for Opening Night against VMI. Over the last six seasons, the Deacs have a perfect record in non-conference season openers, so things are not looking so well for the Keydets.

Wake Forest vs VMI: Date

Wake Forest and VMI will play for the 2022 NCAA College Football Opening Night on Thursday, September 1st at Truist Field. The Deamon Deacs are seen as the favorites to get the victory against the Keydets on Week 1.

Wake Forest vs VMI: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Wake Forest vs VMI at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 1

This Week 1 game of the 2022 NCAA College Football season between Wake Forest and VMI to be played at Truist Field this Thursday, September 1st, will be broadcast in the United States on fuboTV, which has a 7-day free trial. Other option: ACC Network.