Watch Alexander Zverev vs Novak Djokovic online FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The semifinals of the Northern & Southern Open 2023 has a matchup between talented players for a place in the final. This matchup involves Alexander Zverev meeting Novak Djokovic. Learn about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Alexander Zverev vs Novak Djokovic online free in the US on Fubo]

Zverev has been on an impressive run in this tournament, putting together exceptional consecutive performances to reach this stage. His most significant victory was against Daniil Medvedev, but he kept on winning. In the quarterfinals, he eliminated Adrian Mannarino.

Djokovic returned to the United States after almost two years of absence with a great series of performances. He hasn’t lost a single set on his way to this match, demonstrating his prowess. His most recent win was also very dominant, defeating Taylor Fritz without any trouble.

When will Alexander Zverev vs Novak Djokovic be played?

Alexander Zverev will play Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the Northern & Southern Open 2023 this Saturday, August 19. The game will be played at the center court.

Alexander Zverev vs Novak Djokovic: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

*It’s the fourth match of the day.

How to watch Alexander Zverev vs Novak Djokovic in the US

The match between Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the Northern & Southern Open 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis Channel is the other option.