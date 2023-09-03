The fourth round of the US Open 2023 has a promising matchup for a championship candidate. This encounter has Borna Gojo meeting Novak Djokovic. Learn about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Borna Gojo vs Novak Djokovic online free in the US on Fubo]

Gojo has been the biggest surprise of the tournament, reaching this moment with impressive performances. Despite making it to the main draw through the qualifiers, he secured his three victories without dropping a single set.

Djokovic is going to be in another final unless something too unexpected occurs on his way to the last matchup, considering his significant rivals were eliminated. However, he had to work more than usual to defeat Laslo Djere in five sets after losing the first two in the third round.

When will Borna Gojo vs Novak Djokovic be played?

Borna Gojo will play Novak Djokovic in the fourth round of the US Open 2023 this Sunday, September 3. The game will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Borna Gojo vs Novak Djokovic: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Borna Gojo vs Novak Djokovic in the US

The match between Borna Gojo and Novak Djokovic in the fourth round of the US Open 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ESPN is the other option.