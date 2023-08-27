For quite a number of years, Rafael Nadal has consistently stood as a prominent contender in every Grand Slam tournament, with an impressive track record of securing 22 victories over the course of his professional career. Nevertheless, as witnessed during Roland Garros and Wimbledon, Nadal will be absent at the upcoming US Open. Here you can find the reasons behind his non-participation.

The absence of a tennis player of Rafael Nadal‘s caliber in a major tournament is an event that cannot escape notice. With a remarkable 22 Grand Slam victories throughout his career, the Spaniard’s achievements are particularly noteworthy at Roland Garros, where he holds the record for the most wins.

His rivalries with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have produced some of the most memorable matches in the history of tennis. Consequently, fans consistently hold out hope to witness the Mallorcan exhibit his full range of skills on the court. Regrettably, this aspiration will remain unfulfilled during the 2023 US Open.

Rafael Nadal out of the 2023 US Open

The reason for Rafael Nadal‘s absence from the 2023 US Open remains consistent with the cause behind his non-participation in the preceding two Grand Slam events. This can be attributed to a grade 2 iliopsoas injury in his left leg, leading to a projected recovery period of 6 to 8 weeks. Unfortunately, the injury did not progress as initially anticipated.

On Friday, June 2, 2023, Rafael Nadal underwent a psoas arthroscopy procedure on his left leg, which transpired without significant complications. This surgical intervention necessitates a minimum hiatus of five months. Consequently, the Spanish is expected to remain sidelined until the commencement of November or potentially the conclusion of October.