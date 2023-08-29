Carlos Alcaraz enters the 2023 US Open as the defending champion. He won the tournament in 2022 as one of the youngest on the event’s list of champions. This year, the prize money will be $400,000 more than last year.

The first time the US Open was held was in 1968. On that occasion, the prize money was only $100,000. If we take that amount to the purchasing power of 2023, it would be approximately $800,000.

Almost 23 years ago, at the beginning of the century, the winner of the 2000 US Open Men’s singles was Marat Safin and his money bag at the time was $800,000, the prize was also the same for the Women’s singles champion Venus William.

How much does the winner of the 2023 US Open get paid?

According to the official website of the US Open, usopen.org, the winner of the tournament in the singles category, whether male or female, will get prize money of $3,000,000 million. The runners-up receives $1.5m.

From Q1 through Q2, Q3, Round of 128, Round of 64, Round of 32, Round of 16, QF, SF and Finals, all these stages offer money prizes for the players. In addition, doubles are also paid from the Round of 64 to the Finals.

Apart from the money, the players seek to earn the points that the tournament offers at the end, 2000 points for the winners of the US Open, 1200 for the runners-up, 720 for reaching the Semifinals, among others.