Watch Elina Svitolina vs Aryna Sabalenka online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Elina Svitolina will play against Aryna Sabalenka for the 2023 French Open quarterfinal. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Elina Svitolina vs Aryna Sabalenka online free in the US on Fubo]

The quarterfinals begin and the players know that only 3 victories separate them from winning the second Grand Slam of this 2023 season. One of the main favorites is undoubtedly the number 2 in the world ranking Aryna Sabalenka.

The Russian player has had a very acceptable performance throughout the tournament, winning all her games so far in straight sets. Her rival will be the Ukrainian Svitolina, who had a more complicated path to reach the quarterfinals, but is confident that she can surprise the number 2 in the world ranking.

When will Elina Svitolina vs Aryna Sabalenka be played?

The match for the 2023 French Open quarterfinal between Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka will take place this Tuesday, June 6 at 6:30 AM.

Elina Svitolina vs Aryna Sabalenka: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:30 AM

CT: 5:30 AM

MT: 4:30 AM

PT: 3:30 AM

How to watch Elina Svitolina vs Aryna Sabalenka

This match for the 2023 French Open quarterfinal between Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.