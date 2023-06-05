Novak Djokovic will play against Karen Khachanov for the 2023 French Open quarterfinal. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The top eight players in the tournament will start the quarterfinals and now is where the best matchups of the tournament will be seen. Each of them will be only 3 matches away from being crowned the new French Open champions, the second Grand Slam of the season.

Novak Djokovic seeks to make his legend even bigger and win a new Grand Slam title, but for this he must defeat a tough rival like Karen Khachanov, number 11 in the world ranking. This will be the 10th meeting between the two, the superiority of the Serb being evident so far, since he won 8 of the 9 previous macthes.

When will Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov be played?

The match for the 2023 French Open quarterfinal between Novak Djokovic and Karen Khachanov will take place this Tuesday, June 6 at 7:45 AM.

Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:45 AM

CT: 6:45 AM

MT: 5:45 AM

PT: 4:45 AM

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov

This match for the 2023 French Open quarterfinal between Novak Djokovic and Karen Khachanov can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.