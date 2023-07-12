The semifinals of Wimbledon 2023 will present a surprising matchup. This one is going to have Elina Svitolina meeting Marketa Vondrousova. Learn about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Elina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova online free in the US on Fubo]

Svitolina entered the draw via wild card because she had to step away from tennis for a long time, but she remains a dangerous player. She has been playing at a high level to reach his second semifinal at the All England Club. Her latest match was a three-set win over Iga Swiatek.

Vondrousova is the other shocking presence in this round considering she is ranked 42nd. Despite being a finalist at Roland Garros in 2019, she hasn’t been reliable on Grand Slams yet. However, she put together an impressive comeback against Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals.

When will Elina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova be played?

Elina Svitolina will play Marketa Vondrousova in the semifinals of Wimbledon 2023 this Thursday, July 13. The game will be played at the Centre Court of the All England Club.

Elina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 AM

CT: 7:30 AM

MT: 6:30 AM

PT: 5:30 AM

How to watch Elina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova in the US

The match between Elina Svitolina and Marketa Vondrousova in the semifinals of Wimbledon 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis Channel and ESPN are the other options.