Elina Svitolina‘s remarkable victory over the world’s top-ranked player, Iga Swiatek, propelled her into the semifinals at Wimbledon 2023, marking a sensational continuation of her fairy-tale comeback. Not only her recent personal change, but Svitolina also admitted that the current situation involving Ukraine is something that has given her a strength she didn’t have.

The Ukrainian, who made her return to professional tennis a mere three months after embracing motherhood, finds herself at the center of a narrative that transcends the confines of the tournament itself, growing in significance with each passing moment. The potential for further greatness looms on the horizon while she waits to play Marketa Vondrousova.

One possible explanation for Svitolina’s inspiring journey lies in her unique circumstances. Despite previously holding the prestigious title of world number three and reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2019, she often struggled to showcase her true potential during Grand Slam events earlier in her career. Fast forward four years, she is the crowd favorite at the All England Club.

How old is Elina Svitolina?

Elina Svitolina is 28 years old. She was born on September 12, 1994.

Where is Elina Svitolina from?

Elina Svitolina is Ukrainian. Her place of birth was Odesa, Ukraine.

Who is Elina Svitolina’s husband?

Elina Svitolina’s husband is tennis player Gael Monfils. The couple got married in July 2021.

Does Elina Svitolina have kids?

Elina Svitolina gave birth to her daughter Skai Monfils on October 15, 2022.

How tall is Elina Svitolina?

Elina Svitolina is 5’9”.

Who is Elina Svitolina’s coach?

Elina Svitolina’s coach is Raemon Sluiter.

Elina Svitolina’s WTA ranking

Elina Svitolina is ranked 76th on the WTA tour as of July 3.

Elina Svitolina’s titles

Elina Svitolina won 17 titles in singles.

Elina Svitolina’s prize money

Elina Svitolina has earned $21,890,358 in prize money.

Elina Svitolina’s Instagram

Elina Svitolina is on Instagram at @elisvitolina.