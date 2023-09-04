Watch Italy vs United States for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 FIBA World Cup

Italy and United States face off today in what will be the 2023 FIBA World Cup quarterfinal. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The most exciting phase of the FIBA World Championship 2023 is underway. From now on, it’s a do-or-die situation for the teams. Only three victories stand between the top 8 teams and the coveted title of champions. One of the clear favorites is undoubtedly the United States. The American team is coming off a tough loss to Lithuania, a match in which they were expected to win.

Now, they are set to face Italy, a team that has only suffered one defeat throughout the tournament. That lone loss occurred during the group stage against the Dominican Republic, with a score of 87-82. However, Italy has since displayed remarkable resilience and is eager to spring a surprise.

When will Italy vs United States be played?

The game for the 2023 FIBA World Cup quarterfinal between Italy and United States will be played this Tuesday, September 5 at 8:40 AM (ET).

Italy vs United States: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:40 AM

CT: 7:40 AM

MT: 6:40 AM

PT: 5:40 AM

How to watch Italy vs United States

This 2023 FIBA World Cup game between Italy and United States will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN2, ESPN app, ESPN.com, and ESPN+.