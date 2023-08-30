The second round of the US Open 2023 has a fan favorite trying to delay his retirement at least a few more days. This matchup involves John Isner meeting Michael Mmoh. Learn about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch John Isner vs Michael Mmoh online free in the US on Fubo]

Isner announced before the competition started that this tournament would be the last one of his impressive career, so this could be an emotional match for the crowd. He defeated Facundo Diaz Acosta in straight sets to open the best way.

Mmoh is facing an uncomfortable match ahead considering he is also an American player, but he has enough potential to reach another round if he plays with concentration. His first match was an unexpected victory over Karen Khachanov, the 11th seeded.

When will John Isner vs Michael Mmoh be played?

John Isner will play Michael Mmoh in the second round of the US Open 2023 this Thursday, August 31. The game will be played at the Grandstand.

John Isner vs Michael Mmoh: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch John Isner vs Michael Mmoh in the US

The match between John Isner and Michael Mmoh in the second round of the US Open 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ESPN is the other option.