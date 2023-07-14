Watch Marketa Vondrousova vs Ons Jabeur online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for Wimbledon Women's Final

Marketa Vondrousova plays against Ons Jabeur for the 2023 Wimbledon Championship final. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Marketa Vondrousova vs Ons Jabeur online free in the US on Fubo]

The stage is set for an intense and highly anticipated women’s Wimbledon final, featuring two of the tournament’s top performers. One of the finalists, Marketa Vondrousova, has emerged as a surprising contender. Ranked number 42 in the world, she has displayed exceptional skills and consistent performances throughout the tournament, making her a force to be reckoned with.

However, Vondrousova‘s formidable opponent in the final is Ons Jabeur, currently ranked number 6 in the world. The Tunisian has demonstrated remarkable consistency and resilience, overpowering three top 10 players, including Kvitova, Rybakina, and Sabalenka, in the semifinals. With just one match standing between her and the championship title, Jabeur is determined not to let this opportunity slip away.

When will Marketa Vondrousova vs Ons Jabeur be played?

The match for the 2023 Wimbledon final between Marketa Vondrousova and Ons Jabeur will take place this Saturday, July 15 at 9:00 AM.

Marketa Vondrousova vs Ons Jabeur: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch Marketa Vondrousova vs Ons Jabeur

This match for the 2023 Wimbledon final between Marketa Vondrousova and Ons Jabeur can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel, ESPN.