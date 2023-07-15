In a stunning display of skill and determination, Marketa Vondrousova claimed a decisive 6-3, 6-3 triumph over Elina Svitolina on Centre Court, solidifying her place in the final at Wimbledon 2023. As an unseeded player currently ranked No. 42, Vondrousova has defied all expectations, emerging as a formidable force in the tournament.

Having already caused upsets by defeating top-tier opponents such as Jessica Pegula, Vondrousova has proven herself to be a dangerous presence on the court. Her upcoming final showdown against the experienced Ons Jabeur, who is also seeking her first Grand Slam title, promises to be an exhilarating matchup that fans won’t want to miss.

It’s worth noting that Vondrousova previously reached the Roland Garros final in 2019, narrowly falling short of claiming the title to Ashleigh Barty. Her remarkable accomplishment at Wimbledon now positions her as the first unseeded woman in decades to advance to the final since Billie Jean King‘s impressive run in 1963.

Who is the lowest-ranked woman to win Wimbledon?

Vondrousova’s victory over Svitolina made her the first unseeded women’s finalist at Wimbledon in the Open Era. While Billie Jean King achieved the same feat in 1963, the Open Era began five years later. Prior to Vondrousova’s accomplishment, no unseeded player had reached the final, meaning there has never been an unseeded champion.

In addition to this groundbreaking performance, Vondrousova has the chance to break the record for the lowest-ranked woman to win Wimbledon. Currently ranked 42nd, she could surpass Venus Williams‘ record as the 31st-ranked player. Williams claimed the title as the 23rd seeded by defeating Marion Bartoli in 2007.