Mirra Andreeva will face Cori Gauff for the 2023 Roland Garros third round. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The American Cori Gauff wants to continue advancing in this Roland Garros 2023, and reach at least until the final instances being one of the main favorites to be among the best in the tournament, not only because of her current ranking, but also because of her solidity.

To do this, they must defeat a player who came from the qualy Mirra Andreeva, who, although she is the underdog in this game, comes from having very good performances in the first and second rounds, so she hopes to surprise the American in what will be the first match between both.

When will Mirra Andreeva vs Cori Gauff be played?

The match for the 2023 Roland Garros third round between Mirra Andreeva and Cori Gauff will take place this Saturday, June 3 at 7:00 AM (ET).

Mirra Andreeva vs Cori Gauff: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 AM

CT: 6:00 AM

MT: 5:00 AM

PT: 4:00 AM

How to watch Mirra Andreeva vs Cori Gauff

This match for the 2023 Roland Garros third round between Mirra Andreeva and Cori Gauff can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.