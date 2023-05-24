Players who are especially competitive on clay always wait for the French Open. For the last 18 years the men’s draw has had a clear dominant in Rafael Nadal winning 14 times, so this edition will be something new considering his absence.

Nadal has been the top man to watch in Roland Garros, but this season there should be other names stepping up. Carlos Alcaraz could be the favorite as the highest seed, although Novak Djokovic will try to be alone at the top in Grand Slam titles winning one more.

In the women’s draw there should be an obvious player ahead of the rest like Iga Swiatek. The Polish has already won the French Open twice in his career. However, there might be others challenging her because she had to retire from the Italian Open a week ago with a physical issue.

French Open 2023: When does Roland Garros start?

There is tennis going on at the Stade Roland Garros these days, but those are the qualifiers. The main draw for men and women will start over the weekend. The 2023 French Open will begin on Sunday, May 28. While the champion in the women’s side will be determined on Saturday, June 10, the men’s final is scheduled for Sunday, June 11.

When is the draw for the 2023 French Open?

Something very important for the spectators is knowing where each player will land. For example, Djokovic could end up in the same half than Alcaraz because the Serbian appears as the third seed. That’s why it can be so meaningful for the tournament itself. The draw for the 2023 French Open will take place on Thursday, May 25, at 1:00 PM (ET).