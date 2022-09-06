The FIA World Endurance Championship season will present the 2022 6 Hours of Fuji, and so you don't miss anything about the Race of Races, here we tell you TV coverage, dates and start time.

The FIA World Endurance Championship will continue this weekend with what will be the 5th and penultimate race of the 2022 season, the Fuji 6 Hours, which will take place at the Fuji International Speedway in Fuji Japan. So you don't miss anything about this motorsport event, here you can find the TV coverage, dates and start time.

The 2022 season of the FIA World Endurance Championship is coming to an end and it is less and less until the great definition that will take place in Bahrain on November 12. Among the Hypercars, the Alpine team continues to lead after first place in the 6 Hours of Monza, closely followed by the Toyota of Hartley, Hirakawa and Buemi.

In the GTE category, he leads the AF Corse team after finishing third at Monza. In the LMP2 Pro/Am, the Portuguese team Algarve Pro Racing leads; and the TF Sport in the GTE Am. It will undoubtedly be an interesting race that can begin to define the championship, in an intense weekend for motorsport with the WEC, the IndyCar 2022 Firestone GP of Monterrey, the Nascar 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 and the F1 2022 Italian GP.

6 Hours of Fuji: Dates and start time in the US

Thursday 8 September 2022

Free Practice 1: 10:00 pm-11:30 pm (ET)

Friday 9 September 2022

Free Practice 2: 2:30 am-4:00 am (ET)

Free practice 3: 9:20 pm-10:30 pm (ET)

Saturday 10 September 2022

Qualifying 2: 1:40 am-1:50 am (ET)

Qualifying 2: 2:00 am-2:10 am (ET)

Race: 10:00 pm

6 Hours of Fuji: TV coverage in the US and UK

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship season, you can follow all the action of the 2022 6 Hours of Fiji in the United States through Motortrend and Motorspot.tv. In the UK, it will be broadcast on Eurosport.