Today, September 10, the FIA World Endurance Championship will present its 5th race of the 2022 season, the 6 hours of Fuji. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States and the UK.

Only two races remain for the end of the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship season, and therefore do not miss a detail to find out who will finally be proclaimed champions. Among the Hypercars, the Alpine Elf Team leads, closely followed by the Toyota team of Hartley, Hirakawa and Buemi.

In the GTE category, the AF Corse team leads. In the LMP2 Pro/Am the Portuguese team Algarve Pro Racing are the leaders, and finally the leaders of the GTE Am are the TF Sport team. It will be an intense weekend for motorsport as in addition to the WEC we have the IndyCar 2022 Firestone GP of Monterrey, the Nascar 2022 Hollywood Casino 400 and the F1 2022 Italian GP.

6 hours of Fuji: Race Information

Date: Saturday, September 10, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Fuji Speedway, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan

6 hours of Fuji: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

6 hours of Fuji: Storylines

It is the penultimate race on the calendar and it will be essential to obtain a good result that will allow us to reach the last race in Bahrain with a good score. Endurance races are the most demanding and also the most unpredictable, as a mistake in a corner could end several hours of good work.

How to Watch 6 hours of Fuji in the US and the UK

This race of the FIA World Endurance Championship will take place today, September 10 at the Fuji Speedway, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan; will be broadcast in the United States on Motortrend and Motorspot.tv. In the UK and the rest of Europe, the race can be seen on Eurosport.

6 hours of Fuji: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers don't have their favorites yet for this race and it's not hard to see why. Due to the nature of these races, anyone could be the winner. But in the Hypercar, the Alpine Elf Team seems to be the most solid, so they will likely be the favorites.

