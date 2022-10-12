West Virginia will clash with Baylor in a Big 12 showdown as part of Week 7 in the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

West Virginia have a 2-3 record and those three losses came against top contenders: Pittsburgh, Kansas and Texas. This week, Baylor represent that kind of challenge for the Mountaineers. The final stretch of the calendar will be brutal for Neal Brown's team. After hosting the Bears, they still have to face TCU, Oklahoma, Kansas State and Oklahoma State. West Virginia leads the all-time series 6-4 against Baylor, including a 5-0 record in games played at home.

Last week, Baylor suffered a devastating 36-25 loss against Oklahoma State in the long-awaited rematch of last year's Big 12 Championship game. The Bears had won nine consecutive games, but that streak is over and now they're an unranked team with a 3-2 record. Dave Aranda and his players will look for their first-ever win in Morgantown as a 3.5-point favorite.

West Virginia vs Baylor: Date

The West Virginia Mountaineers will host the Baylor Bears in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Thursday, October 13 at 7 PM (ET). The game will be played at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown.

West Virginia vs Baylor: Time by State in the US

ET: 7 PM

CT: 6 PM

MT: 5 PM

PT: 4 PM

How to watch West Virginia vs Baylor in the US

This key matchup in the Big 12 between West Virginia and Baylor in Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is FS1.