Where to watch Jannik Sinner vs Mackenzie McDonald live for free in the USA: 2024 US Open

Jannik Sinner face Mackenzie McDonald in the first round of the 2024 US Open. Get ready for every thrilling moment with our essential guide on when, where, and how to watch the live coverage.

Jannik Sinner take on Mackenzie McDonald in the opening round of the 2024 US Open, and tennis fans in the U.S. won’t want to miss this showdown. Key details like the match date, start time, and live streaming options are all available, ensuring you can catch every moment of the action as these two players go head-to-head in what’s sure to be a thrilling encounter.

Jannik Sinner, a top contender at the US Open, is set to begin his campaign under a cloud of controversy following a recent doping scandal. The Italian star tested positive during the Indian Wells tournament back in March, but was acquitted after it was determined that the substance entered his system involuntarily. Despite the 400-point deduction, Sinner’s number one ranking remains intact, but the incident has certainly cast a shadow over his preparations.

As Sinner takes to the court, he faces a tough challenge from American Mackenzie McDonald, who is eager to capitalize on any potential mental vulnerability in his opponent. McDonald knows that pulling off an upset against Sinner would be a significant achievement, especially with the Italian’s recent distractions. The stage is set for a high-stakes showdown as both players look to make their mark on the tournament.

When will the Jannik Sinner vs Mackenzie McDonald match be played?

Jannik Sinner faces Mackenzie McDonald in the first round of the 2024 US Open this Tuesday, August 27th, with the match set to kick off at 1:15 PM (ET).

Mackenzie Mcdonald (USA) – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Jannik Sinner vs Mackenzie McDonald: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:15 PM

CT: 12:15 PM

MT: 11:15 AM

PT: 10:15 AM

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Mackenzie McDonald in the USA

Catch the thrilling showdown between Jannik Sinner and Mackenzie McDonald in the 2024 US Open live on Fubo (free trial). Tune in to ABC and ESPN, and stream on Sling TV for full coverage.

