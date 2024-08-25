Novak Djokovic gets real on Jannik Sinner’s doping scandal before US Open begins

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has broken his silence on the controversial doping case involving Jannik Sinner days before the start of the U.S. Open.

Jannik Sinner, currently ranked No. 1 in the ATP, found himself at the center of a doping scandal after testing positive for a banned substance during the Indian Wells Masters 1000 in March. The controversy deepened when the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) declared him innocent, sparking debate across the tennis world.

Novak Djokovic, who is ranked second in the ATP, spoke candidly about the case, highlighting issues within the system. “I understand the frustration among players due to the lack of consistency,” Djokovic remarked. “As I understood, his case was cleared the moment basically it was announced. But I think five or six months passed since the news [of the positive tests] was brought to him and his team,” the 24-time Grand Slam champion explained.

“So, yes, there are a lot of problems in the system. We see a lack of standardized and clear protocols. I can understand the feelings of many players who wonder if they are being treated in the same way. Hopefully the governing bodies of our sport can learn from this case and have a better approach for the future. I think collectively there has to be a change, and I think that’s obvious,” Djokovic concluded.

Jannik Sinner’s doping case

Jannik Sinner tested positive for clostebol during the Indian Wells Masters 1000 in March. The ITIA determined that the positive test was due to an error by Sinner’s physiotherapist, who unknowingly used a product containing the banned substance.

Jannik Sinner of Italy practices prior to the 2024 US Open. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

In response to the controversy, Sinner decided to part ways with two of his team physiotherapists, Giacomo Naldi and Umberto Ferrara. Despite the scandal, Sinner received no suspension and is set to compete at the US Open, where he will face American Mackenzie McDonald in the opening round.

