USA play against France for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League Week 3. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

The situation is challenging for the American team, which needs victories to keep its hopes of advancing to the quarterfinals alive. With a record of 4-4, they currently occupy eighth place in the competition. Since Thailand are the hosts country, they automatically qualify regardless of their final position in the standings.

With Thailand in 13th place, only the top 7 teams qualify, which currently leaves the United States out. They need to win, and they have a good chance of doing so against France, whose record is 1-7 and who are seeking a victory to move up from the bottom of the standings.

When will the USA vs France match be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League Week 3 between USA and France will be played this Tuesday, June 11 at 1:30 AM (ET).

USA vs France: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:30 AM

CT: 12:30 AM

MT: 11:30 PM (June 10)

PT: 10:30 PM (June 10)

How to watch USA vs France in the USA

This 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League Week 1 game between USA and France will be broadcast in the United States on: Volleyball World TV.