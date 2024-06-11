The 24 Hours of Le Mans, fourth race of the 2024 WEC season, will take place this weekend. Find out when and where it's happening, the scheduled time, and how you can catch all the action via live stream or television broadcast in the USA.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans, the fourth race of the 2024 WEC season, will take place this weekend. Discover all the essential details about this incredible event, including the race date, start time, and various streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States, right here.

One of the great motorsport classics will take place this weekend. The Circuit de la Sarthe is preparing to host a new edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, one of the three races that make up the Triple Crown of motorsport. This year’s WEC is more interesting than ever.

Among the Hypercars, the Porsche Penske Motorsport team of Kevin Estre, Andre Lotterer, and Laurens Vanthoor leads with 74 points, followed by the Hertz Team Jota of Callum Ilott and Will Stevens with 53 points. In the LMGT3 class, the Manthey PureRxcing team, featuring Klaus Bachler, Alex Malykhin, and Joel Sturm, leads with 72 points. However, at Le Mans, everything can change.

When will the 24 Hours of Le Mans race take place?

The 24 Hours of Le Mans race, the fourth of the 2024 WEC season, will take place this Saturday, June 15 at 10:00 AM (ET).

Manthey Purerxcing team during the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans – IMAGO / PanoramiC

24 Hours of Le Mans: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

Where to watch 24 Hours of Le Mans in the USA

The first race of the 2024 WEC season, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, can be seen in the United States through MotorTrend TV.