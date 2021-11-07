The eight top players of the WTA tour will play for lift the WTA Finals 2021 title in Guadalajara. Here, check out how much the champion will earn.

The best eight female players of the year will face each other in the 2021 WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, from November 10 to Nov. 17, 2021. It’s the first time that the prestigious tournament will be played in Latin America.

The last edition of the tournament, in 2019, was played in Shenzhen, China, and it will return there next year and until the 2030 edition. Last year, the tournament was canceled due to the outgoing Covid-19 pandemic.

That’s also the reason that this year the event will be held in Guadalajara, after the WTA removed the Asian swing of tournaments from its calendar for a second successive year due to the pandemic in July. Thankfully, the best players can compete now and they will do it for a considerable amount of money.

2021 WTA Finals Guadalajara: How much does the champion get?

This year, according to some reports and an early article in the website of the tournament (now deleted), the prize money pool is $5 million to be divided between the eight players. However, the exact distribution of the money is unknown. Also, this means that this year the winner will receive far less than in 2019, when the prize money was $14 million to divide.

Ashleigh Barty, the winner of that edition, took home $4,75 million, which is still a record for any tennis tournament, including ATP events. The change, of course, it’s related to the change of venue, so it’s fair to assume that next year it will be $14 million again.

After Barty withdrew from this year Finals, the tournament will have a new champion. Aryna Sabalenka, Barbora Krejcikova, Karolina Pliskova, Maria Sakkari, Iga Swiatek, Garbiñe Muguruza, Paula Badosa and Anett Kontaveit will be competing this year.