Trending topics:
tennis

Former World No.8 names the toughest opponent among Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal

Marcos Baghdatis was World No. 8 in the ATP rankings and faced Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal several times during his career.

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Marcos Baghdatis in action during a game.
© Getty ImagesMarcos Baghdatis in action during a game.

At the turn of the millennium, the ATP circuit featured enormous talent. Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi were among the most prominent, but Roger Federer was starting to make waves, as was Andy Roddick. A few years later, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic joined, ushering in a dominant era in tennis. One player who left his mark, despite never winning a Grand Slam, was Marcos Baghdatis.

The Cyprus native became the first player from his country to reach a Grand Slam final, achieving the feat at the 2006 Australian Open, where he fell to Roger Federer. He also rose into the Top 10, reaching a career-high ranking of World No. 8 in August 2006.

Speaking with Tennis365, Marcos Baghdatis chose the most difficult rival of his career: “I would pick Novak Djokovic, simply because I never beat him, but it is very difficult to choose. And I don’t say the Big Three were the only toughest opponents, but there were many others,” he explained.

Advertisement

“That generation of Andy Murray, Rafa, Roger, Novak… of course, those were the four best players who dominated the sport for many years in which I played, but behind them, there were players like Juan Martin del Potro, Stan Wawrinka, Marin Cilic, David Ferrer, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Tomas Berdych, and many other players, I think, of a very high level,” the Cypriot, who won four ATP titles, added.

Novak Djokovic shakes hands with Marcos Baghdatis after a Wimbledon game. (Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic shakes hands with Marcos Baghdatis after a Wimbledon game. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

What sets Djokovic apart from Nadal and Federer

Marcos Baghdatis has a long history of facing the members of the Big Three. The Cypriot played Rafael Nadal ten times, only achieving a single victory while he faced Roger Federer in eight opportunities, recording also one win.

Novak Djokovic offers candid perspective on GOAT debate with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

see also

Novak Djokovic offers candid perspective on GOAT debate with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

However, against Novak Djokovic, they faced each other eight times, and Baghdatis couldn’t secure a single victory. During the interview, he explained that, unlike Nadal and Federer, after a massive loss against Djokovic, he felt that he could never beat the Serbian throughout his career. And that is exactly what happened.

Advertisement

Whenever I played against Novak, the matches were very even. That is my opinion. Perhaps I am wrong, but what do I remember? Once he gave me a good beating, and that was at Indian Wells. It was a 6-1, 6-3. I left the court and felt like he had given me a lesson. I never felt that way with any other player,” Baghdatis said.

I never felt that way with Roger or Rafa, even when I was younger and played against Roger, I always thought: ‘Next time I can beat him.’ I always felt that, but with Novak, I didn’t have that feeling, especially after that match,” he concluded.

Advertisement
gianni taina
Gianni Taina
ALSO READ
Novak Djokovic offers candid perspective on GOAT debate with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal
Tennis

Novak Djokovic offers candid perspective on GOAT debate with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Alcaraz ends year as World No.1 as he achieves a record that Federer, Nadal and Djokovic couldn’t reach
Tennis

Alcaraz ends year as World No.1 as he achieves a record that Federer, Nadal and Djokovic couldn’t reach

Djokovic sets the record straight on how rivalry with Federer, Nadal differs from Sinner, Alcaraz era
Tennis

Djokovic sets the record straight on how rivalry with Federer, Nadal differs from Sinner, Alcaraz era

Are the Chiefs eliminated from playoffs after loss against Cowboys?
NFL

Are the Chiefs eliminated from playoffs after loss against Cowboys?

Better Collective Logo