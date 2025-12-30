NY Mets Rumors: Japanese star from Guardians could be considered as potential target

The New York Mets are at the forefront of offseason chatter following an underwhelming 2025 campaign. Expectations are high among the fanbase hoping that last season’s disappointment was merely a misstep. With notable roster decisions on the horizon, including rampant speculation around the potential departure of another key player in addition to Pete Alonso, the organization is poised to make amends and restore confidence for the upcoming season.

Recent reports have fueled intrigue, suggesting that the Mets could target Cleveland Guardians‘ standout, Steven Kwan. Baseball analyst Chris Rose notably discussed the viable prospect of bringing Kwan to New York, thereby strengthening the Mets’ outfield lineup.

“I do think there’s one other trade candidate. I think Steven Kwan would fit them ideally,” Rose commented, as noted by JM Baseball. His analysis underscores the possibility of Kwan’s impactful contribution in the Mets’ outfield setup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“They need outfield help. He is the most consistent guy. He can thrive in New York because he’s unwavering; he doesn’t get distracted. He just goes out and plays, delivering excellent at-bats,” Rose commended about the 28-year-old left fielder.

Steven Kwan #38 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates.

Advertisement

Offseason dynamics could define Kwan’s future

While Rose’s comments add weight to the Kwan speculation, multiple factors could influence the Mets’ pursuit. Primarily, the decision from Tatsuya Imai, a coveted Japanese talent linked with the Mets and several other teams, looms large.

Advertisement

see also NY Mets reportedly eye new option at third base with Pete Alonso exit setting change for Mark Vientos

Additionally, the Mets have their sights set on Cody Bellinger, frequently highlighted as a pivotal target this offseason. Furthermore, Kyle Tucker is another name circulating within trade talks, positioning him as a prospective acquisition for the Mets.

Advertisement

Balancing these considerations, the Mets should proceed thoughtfully regarding Kwan. While Kwan represents a significant possible asset, aligning priorities and understanding their key targets would dictate whether an offer to the Guardians is forthcoming.

In conclusion, the Mets face a defining offseason as they attempt to recalibrate and fortify their roster. With pivotal decisions pending, the potential acquisition of Steven Kwan and other marquee players will shape the franchise’s fortunes in the season ahead.

Advertisement

Advertisement