Travis Kelce could be living his final weeks alongside Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs. The tight end admitted that, in a losing season, he learned a great deal about the leadership of his head coach.

“You go through ups and downs in seasons and you find yourself in situations where you got to circle the wagons. Dig yourself out of a hole. I know Coach Reid from Day 1 has always been that guy that’s going to lead us through all of that and be the main one that raises his hand and says: ‘I need to be better for you.’ Put the accountability on him even when it may not be that. It never sways and that’s what makes him the greatest coach in the world. He’s non-stop always there fearlessly in front of everyone leading the way and showing how it’s done the right way with integrity. That’s why we love him.”

The Chiefs have already been eliminated from the playoffs, and the franchise is in complete uncertainty over what will happen with Patrick Mahomes following his left knee injury. Although he is expected to be ready for Week 1 of the 2026 season, there are no guarantees at this moment.

Is Andy Reid retiring?

No. Andy Reid is not retiring and is expected to return with the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2026 season. Kelce had only words of gratitude for a man who positively influenced him throughout his entire NFL career.

“I’ve followed big coach Andy Reid. He’s done it the right way. He’s done it with integrity. He’s done it with a lot of love and a lot of care for the people around him. Not only just players but coaches as well. The coaches underneath go to other places and have success. He tries to make everybody the best possible player or coach. It’s just second nature to me at this point following his lead. Making sure that I’m doing everything I can to keep everybody focused, locked in, having fun and trying to win football games.”

The big question is whether Kelce will be the one who does retire after the 2026 season. The tight end has gotten engaged to Taylor Swift, they will get married next year, and understandably, his personal life could take priority over football.

