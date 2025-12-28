Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Travis Kelce sends emotional message to Andy Reid as retirement decision looms for Chiefs legend

Travis Kelce sent an extraordinary message about Andy Reid just as rumors continue to grow about a possible retirement with the Kansas City Chiefs.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesTravis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce could be living his final weeks alongside Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs. The tight end admitted that, in a losing season, he learned a great deal about the leadership of his head coach.

“You go through ups and downs in seasons and you find yourself in situations where you got to circle the wagons. Dig yourself out of a hole. I know Coach Reid from Day 1 has always been that guy that’s going to lead us through all of that and be the main one that raises his hand and says: ‘I need to be better for you.’ Put the accountability on him even when it may not be that. It never sways and that’s what makes him the greatest coach in the world. He’s non-stop always there fearlessly in front of everyone leading the way and showing how it’s done the right way with integrity. That’s why we love him.”

The Chiefs have already been eliminated from the playoffs, and the franchise is in complete uncertainty over what will happen with Patrick Mahomes following his left knee injury. Although he is expected to be ready for Week 1 of the 2026 season, there are no guarantees at this moment.

Advertisement

Is Andy Reid retiring?

No. Andy Reid is not retiring and is expected to return with the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2026 season. Kelce had only words of gratitude for a man who positively influenced him throughout his entire NFL career.

“I’ve followed big coach Andy Reid. He’s done it the right way. He’s done it with integrity. He’s done it with a lot of love and a lot of care for the people around him. Not only just players but coaches as well. The coaches underneath go to other places and have success. He tries to make everybody the best possible player or coach. It’s just second nature to me at this point following his lead. Making sure that I’m doing everything I can to keep everybody focused, locked in, having fun and trying to win football games.”

Advertisement

The big question is whether Kelce will be the one who does retire after the 2026 season. The tight end has gotten engaged to Taylor Swift, they will get married next year, and understandably, his personal life could take priority over football.

Andy Reid sends clear message about Travis Kelce’s possible retirement from football with Chiefs

see also

Andy Reid sends clear message about Travis Kelce’s possible retirement from football with Chiefs

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Travis Kelce makes important statement about Chiefs QB job
NFL

Travis Kelce makes important statement about Chiefs QB job

Andy Reid sends clear message about Travis Kelce's possible retirement
NFL

Andy Reid sends clear message about Travis Kelce's possible retirement

Chris Oladokun makes key admission on Kansas City Chiefs QB job after loss to Broncos with Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew injured
NFL

Chris Oladokun makes key admission on Kansas City Chiefs QB job after loss to Broncos with Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew injured

Mike Tomlin sends clear message to Aaron Rodgers and Steelers after loss vs Browns
NFL

Mike Tomlin sends clear message to Aaron Rodgers and Steelers after loss vs Browns

Better Collective Logo