Tatsuya Imai breaks silence on MLB status with candid admission as deadline nears amid NY Mets, Phillies, Cubs interest

Japanese right-hander Tatsuya Imai remains in limbo as his MLB posting window nears its conclusion, with only days left before a decision must be made. The 27-year-old has reportedly generated notable interest from several clubs, including the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, and Chicago Cubs, as teams continue evaluating whether to submit formal offers ahead of the Jan. 2 deadline.

Imai is currently meeting with interested organizations primarily through virtual discussions, though clarity on his MLB future remains elusive. While his name has circulated among multiple suitors, reports have pushed back on any meaningful connection with the New York Yankees, suggesting talks remain exploratory — even though New York is viewed as the ideal fit for Tatsuya Imai.

During an appearance on TV Asahi’s Udo Times in Japan, Imai offered rare insight into the uncertainty surrounding his situation, admitting that interest has not yet translated into concrete proposals.

Imai’s next MLB step remains unclear

“Apparently, there actually aren’t many concrete options on the table yet,” Imai said on the program, according to a translated post shared on X. “And it seems that having teams show interest and receiving a formal offer are completely different things.”

NY Mets target Tatsuya Imai. X/ Fireside Yankees

The comment underscored the reality of MLB free agency for international players, where evaluations, timelines, and financial considerations can vary widely. While Imai did not specify which teams have submitted offers—or whether any have reached that stage at all—his remarks suggested negotiations remain in an early phase.

Uncertainty shaped by recent NPB precedents

Imai pointed to the recent experiences of fellow Japanese stars as evidence of how unpredictable the process can be. Slugger Munetaka Murakami signed a shorter-than-expected deal just before his posting window closed, while infielder Kazuma Okamoto remains unsigned with his own deadline approaching.

“With Murakami, not a single person predicted how it would turn out,” Imai said. “The media doesn’t really know. What I actually see for myself — what I think and feel — that becomes the truth for me.”

