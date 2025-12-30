Alex Bregman reportedly has three suitors besides Red Sox, but there’s a catch

Expectations are high for Alex Bregman‘s potential moves in the upcoming season. While the Boston Red Sox appear to be a leading contender for the star, three other teams have reportedly joined the race for his signature, but there’s a significant stipulation.

As reported by Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, the Chicago Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Toronto Blue Jays have entered the fray for Bregman. Along with the Detroit Tigers, who seem to know when to make their move, these teams are among the primary suitors vying for Bregman’s talents in MLB.

Petzold highlights a major obstacle for both the Red Sox and Cubs in their pursuit of Bregman. “Although Bregman is determined to sign a long-term contract, two of the four teams – the Red Sox and Cubs – haven’t shown a willingness to make that type of commitment,” Petzold noted.

With this in mind, the remaining contenders may have to consider alternative approaches, as Bregman insists on securing a long-term deal for his future in the MLB.

Alex Bregman at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Red Sox’s interest in Bregman could be eclipsed by contract stalemate

If negotiations between the player and the team reach an impasse, the Red Sox may need to pivot to Plan B, with three other names reportedly on their radar, despite the players doesn’t sign with the team.

Additionally, the Red Sox are aware that the Detroit Tigers have made a significant push, but the recent emergence of the Blue Jays and Diamondbacks as contenders complicates matters. This development clouds the outlook for any impactful roster additions next season.

With this dynamic playing out, anticipation builds around which team will ultimately secure Bregman’s services. As discussions progress, it seems clear the decision will hinge on the terms of a long-term contract.

