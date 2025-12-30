NY Yankees Rumors: Three potential targets on the radar, but could come with significant consequences

With the New York Yankees reportedly exploring their options in the trade market this offseason, several players have been linked to the franchise. However, other factors could play a decisive role in the team’s decision-making process.

Rumors suggest that three pitchers—Freddy Peralta (Brewers), MacKenzie Gore (Nationals), and Sandy Alcantara (Marlins)—are on the Yankees’ radar for the upcoming season. According to The Athletic‘s Chris Kirschner, “Freddy Peralta, MacKenzie Gore, and Sandy Alcantara are possible targets on the trade market.”

Kirschner also noted that the Yankees might face challenges in pursuing these players, as significant prospect capital will likely be required. “Each pitcher will likely cost the Yankees big time in prospect capital,” Kirschner wrote, emphasizing the potential cost for the team.

Given these circumstances, acquiring any of these three players seems challenging for the Yankees, as they already know the reported price for Cody Bellinger. Their cautious approach to offseason additions may be a reflection of a strategic plan for the future, especially after recent underwhelming results.

Sandy Alcantara #22 of the Miami Marlins pitches.

Alcantara’s history with the Yankees

Of the three pitchers mentioned, Sandy Alcantara has a history with the Yankees. The team reportedly attempted to add him to their roster last season. However, negotiations have stalled, particularly over financial terms. Reports at the time suggested mutual interest, with Alcantara eager to join the Bronx Bombers and the team keen to sign him. Unfortunately, an agreement has yet to be reached.

Assessing Peralta and Gore’s situations

As for the other two pitchers, MacKenzie Gore is arbitration-eligible with the Washington Nationals and has been linked not only to the Yankees but also to the Orioles, Red Sox, and Padres.

Meanwhile, Freddy Peralta’s situation is complicated by a 2026 club option exercised at $8 million. This could indicate the Brewers’ reluctance to trade him, although reports suggest that Milwaukee may consider parting with him in exchange for MLB prospect pitchers. Alongside the Yankees, the Dodgers, Astros, and Giants have reportedly expressed interest.

In summary, while the Yankees have identified potential targets for the upcoming season, the path to securing these talents involves overcoming significant financial and logistical hurdles. As the offseason progresses, the franchise’s strategy will undoubtedly unfold more clearly.

