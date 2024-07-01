Portugal stand tall among UEFA's elite. Curious about their achievements in the premier national team competition within the confederation? Here we will tell you how many UEFA European Championship trophies have they won.

Portugal are one of the best UEFA national teams, boasting a legacy of remarkable achievements in Europe’s premier national team competition. Their prowess on the field has cemented their status as a dominant force, in Europa and the world. Here we will tell how many European Championship have they won.

When discussing Europe’s elite soccer teams, Portugal inevitably enters the conversation. Alongside the Netherlands, Portugal are among the top European nations without a World Cup title, yet both countries have had remarkable runs in the tournament.

For Portugal, the 2006 World Cup in Germany was a standout moment as they reached the semifinals. However, their best performance came in 1966 in England, where they secured a third-place finish. Portugal has produced legendary players like Deco, Rui Costa, and Luis Figo, but Eusebio and Cristiano Ronaldo undeniably shine the brightest in their storied history.

Portugal in the Euro

Unlike their World Cup endeavors, where Portugal has yet to reach the final, their journey in the UEFA European Championship has been more triumphant. Portugal not only made it to the final, but they also claimed the title, cementing their place in European soccer history with a glorious chapter.

Cristiano Ronaldo (front) is consoled by soccer legend Eusebio – IMAGO / Sven Simon

The turn of the millennium marked an upswing for Portuguese soccer. Before then, their only notable achievement was reaching the semifinals in 1984. Hosting the tournament in 2004, Portugal shockingly fell to Greece in the final. It wasn’t until 2016 that they captured their first and only Euro title, with Cristiano Ronaldo playing a pivotal role in their success.