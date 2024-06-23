Hungarian national team confirms that striker Barnabas Varga is conscious and been taken to the hospital but now under control and in stable condition.

Great news for the soccer world as striker Barnabas Varga who suffered a collision earlier in the match between Hungary and Scotland is in stable condition on his way to hospital.

An unfortunate moment occurred today at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart during the group A match between Hungary and Scotland, when Barnabas Varga collided with Scottish goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

The player was quickly treated by doctors and later taken to the hospital. The match continued and ended with Hungary winning 1-0 but thoughts were on Barnabas Varga’s health condition.

Story ongoing…