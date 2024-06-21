Kylian Mbappe is one of the best players for France in UEFA Euro 2024. However, the Real Madrid star might not play against the Netherlands.

Is Kylian Mbappe playing for France vs the Netherlands today in Euro 2024?

Kylian Mbappe had another extraordinary season in the 2023-2024 Ligue 1 with PSG. However, the French star couldn’t give the club a Champions League and now is ready for a massive challenge playing for Real Madrid.

Furthermore, Mbappe has the Ballon d’Or in sight and, if he wants to achieve that, the UEFA Euro 2024 will be a key factor to determine who wins the prestigious award. France are favorites to hoist the trophy in Germany.

It’s going to be a tremendous race with other names involved such as Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr. Of course, we cannot forget that Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi could be in the mix.

The big problem is that, during the first game of the Euro against Austria, Kylian broke his nose jeopardizing his status for the rest of the tournament.

Kylian Mbappe might not play against Netherlands in UEFA Euro 2024 (Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe should be available to play today for France against the Netherlands in UEFA Euro 2024 at Leipzig. Even with a broken nose, he already returned to practice. It will be a game-time decision for coach Didier Deschamps.

In fact, Mbappe confirmed on an Instagram post that he won’t leave the tournament and will use a mask to continue playing. “Without risks, there are no victories.”

The game against the Netherlands is the second for France in the Euro 2024. They will qualify for the Round of 16 with a victory and that could give Mbappe some rest in the final match facing Poland.