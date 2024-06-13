Serge Gnabry has been one of the best players for Bayern Munich during the last years. However, the star won't be available in the UEFA Euro 2024.

Germany are experiencing one of the most complicated moments in their history. In the last two World Cups, the national team couldn’t even make it past the first round and, in the most recent edition of the UEFA Euro, they were eliminated in the Round of 16 by England.

Now, there is no margin for error as the host country of the 2024 European tournament. The Mannschaft will be clear favorites in Group A, which includes Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland.

Of course, one of the great news for Germany is the return of Toni Kroos, who had a spectacular season with Real Madrid. Despite this, other teams appear to have an advantage heading toward the title. For example, France with Kylian Mbappe, England and Jude Bellingham or Portugal with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Given this scenario, one of the big uncertainties for coach Julian Nagelsmann was the possibility of calling up Serge Gnabry. The 28-year-old player has been a key factor at Bayern Munich during the last few years, but, his presence at the UEFA Euro was a long shot.

Julian Nagelsmann will face the UEFA Euro 2024 without Serge Gnabry (Getty Images)

Why is Serge Gnabry not playing the UEFA Euro 2024 with Germany?

Serge Gnabry is out of the UEFA Euro 2024 due to being unable to recover from a muscle injury sustained during the Champions League semifinals against Real Madrid. This was the report from Bayern Munich.

“Serge Gnabry will miss the remainder of this season after the Bayern forward suffered a hamstring injury in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid, having to leave the field after 27 minutes. This follows examination by the club’s medical department.”