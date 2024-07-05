Kylian Mbappe has been dealing with a big injury in UEFA Euro 2024. Find out if the star is ready to play against Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal.

Kylian Mbappe was one of the best players in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with Lionel Messi. That’s why expectations were really high before the UEFA Euro 2024 for the new star of Real Madrid.

However, Mbappe is having one of the most complicated tournaments of his career. During the first match against Austria, Kylian broke his nose and had to rest in game with the Netherlands.

Although he scored facing Poland, it wasn’t the same explosiveness in the knockout stages when France survived Belgium in the last minutes. Now, things get bigger considering Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo are on the other side.

Is Kylian Mbappe playing today for France vs Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Kylian Mbappe will play for France today in the blockbuster matchup against Portugal at Hamburg. Even with a broken nose, he will take the field wearing the famous mask as part of Didier Deschamps’ starting lineup.

If Mbappe and France win the game, they’ll get a ticket to the semifinals with Spain or Germany as possible rivals. The French squad haven’t won the European Cup since 2000.