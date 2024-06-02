Cristiano Ronaldo put the world on notice about what's coming in the UEFA Euro 2024 with Portugal. The legend is absolutely ready to deliver.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the best player in Saudi Arabia scoring 35 goals with Al Nassr. It was an incredible achievement which led to a new all-time single season record in that country.

However, CR7 has a big pending issue: the lack of collective titles. During the last few months, the Portuguese legend hasn’t been able to hoist the trophy in all the competitions he participated: Saudi Pro League, King’s Cup and AFC Champions League.

Now, the next challenge comes with Portugal at the UEFA Euro 2024. The story could be very different thanks to a roster full of stars such as Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva or Diogo Jota.

If Cristiano gets the victory with outstanding performances, he could even have a shot at one last Ballon d’Or over names like Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe or Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo with Al Nassr (Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s warning before UEFA Euro 2024

After the season officially ended with Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo went to social media and thanked millions of fans for their support. Then, he sent a massive warning ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024. “Thank you for all your love and support. Now, it’s time to focus on the Euro and give everything I have for my country.”

Instagram / @cristiano

Will Cristiano Ronaldo win the 2024 Ballon d’Or?

Well, the reality is that in years with major national team tournaments, that always carries more weight for the voters than what happened at the club level. At the moment, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham are favorites after winning the Champions League with Real Madrid, but anything can happen.

If Cristiano Ronaldo manages to finish as the top scorer of the UEFA Euro and also wins the tournament, his 39 years of age shouldn’t be an obstacle to pursue the individual award. Similarly, this could apply to Lionel Messi with Copa America and Argentina.

Scoring 35 goals in Saudi Arabia with a new record, being the top scorer in the Euro, and winning a title for Portugal would be a sufficient profile to be among the finalists.