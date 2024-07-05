Portugal are ready to face France and Kylian Mbappe in the UEFA Euro 2024 quarterfinals. It could be the last match of Cristiano Ronaldo with the national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 35 goals last season in Saudi Arabia playing for Al Nassr. However, the story is totally different with Portugal at UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany.

So far, CR7 hasn’t found the net after four games in the European tournament. In fact, a huge mistake by the legend missing a penalty kick almost cost the Portuguese squad an early exit in the Round of 16 against Slovenia.

Now, Cristiano is looking for redemption in a blockbuster matchup facing France and Kylian Mbappe in the quarterfinals. Coach Roberto Martinez might have some doubts in the starting lineup due to the lack of production.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Portugal vs France in UEFA Euro 2024?

Cristiano Ronaldo would be a starter for Portugal against France in the quarterfinals of UEFA Euro 2024. The star is trying to become the oldest player to score in the tournament after Luka Modric got that record in the group stage.

Furthermore, the pressure is on for Cristiano as this could be his last official match with the national team. Ronaldo is 39-years old and the 2026 World Cup seems like an impossible target.

Roberto Martinez has expressed total faith in the veteran since he took over the Portuguese squad and that’s why CR7 has been a starter in each game: Czech Republic, Turkey, Georgia and Slovenia. It should happen again in Hamburg.