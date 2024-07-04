UEFA is reportedly preparing to ban Turkey's Merih Demiral for a controversial goal celebration against Austria at the UEFA Euro 2024.

According to German outlet BILD, Turkey‘s defender Merih Demiral will be punished by the UEFA after making the ‘Grey Wolf’ symbol, a movement by the Ottoman country related to the far right. Any kind of political message or symbolism is prohibited in the Euro 2024, but the player may have violated the rule with his goal celebration against Austria.

The Turk made a gesture with both hands that resembled the head of a wolf, a characteristic symbol of the ‘Ulkucu’ movement, also known as the Grey Wolves. The ‘Grey Wolf’ is especially significant to Turkish right-wing extremists, often being used symbolically.

This organization is classified as terrorist, ultra-nationalist, neo-fascist and Islamist, and according to the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, it has more than 12,000 members in Germany.

Two-game suspension for Demiral?

According to BILD, UEFA will impose a 2-match ban on Merih Demiral for making the ‘Grey Wolf’ symbol in the celebration of a goal against Austria. The centre-back will miss the quarter-finals against the Netherlands and a hypothetical semi-final.

Merih Demiral of Turkiye reacts during the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between Austria and Turkiye at Football Stadium Leipzig. Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

BILD asked the defender about the gesture and he said: “The way I celebrated has something to do with my Turkish identity. I saw people in the stadium who also made this gesture.” Demiral said.

With this precedent of sanction, the question that everyone is asking is the following: UEFA will sanction Jude Bellingham for carrying out the “Egg” celebration?

Turkish Football Federation denies the report

The Turkish Football Federation strongly denies the BILD report, EuroFoot notes. President Mehmet Büyükekşi will attend a meeting on the situation tomorrow. The entire soccer world is waiting for this situation to be clarified.