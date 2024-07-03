Despite missing a penalty kick, Portugal is through to the quarterfinals and will face France on July 5th.

According to Sara Poraria, CR7 has been a hindrance. Cristiano Ronaldo has played four games in the Euro 2024 tournament but has yet to score, with his only contribution being an assist against Turkey.



During extra time against Slovenia, CR7 missed a last-minute penalty kick that could have secured victory for Portugal and has consequently faced scrutiny, despite his impressive record of 130 goals in 211 international matches for crying over the lost chance.



Pundit Sara Poraria, speaking on SportyTV, criticized Ronaldo on a panel show, suggesting that he is damaging the national team and should be benched moving forward.



Pundit wants Cristiano Ronaldo benched



Poraria stated, “I am getting to the point where Ronaldo is harming Portugal. (Ronaldo taking free kicks) was shooting them into the stands. He wasn’t able to do anything and I think it’s sad because we’ve seen, like you mentioned (her panel co-host), that glorious time when he was at Madrid and what he was capable of, but it’s just something that comes with age.”



She added, “If I were the coach and saw this attitude, I wouldn’t be saying ‘oh, passion, oh, it’s because he cares’. I think this is embarrassing.“



Ronaldo has played the full 90 minutes in all three of Portugal’s victories and was substituted in the 66th minute during their defeat to Georgia.