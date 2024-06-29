The Euro 2024 round of 16 match between Germany and Denmark was forced to be temporarily suspended due to a sudden storm.

The Euro 2024 round of 16 match between Germany and Denmark at Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park was forced to be temporarily suspended due to a sudden storm in the 34th minute of the first half.

Players from both teams retreated to the locker room while stadium staff work to assess the situation and determine when the match can resume.

The suspension of the match has generated a moment of uncertainty in the development of the round of 16 of Euro 2024. UEFA is expected to communicate a decision shortly on the resumption of the match and whether the remaining time will be played today or postponed to another day.

Ground staff attempt to clear excess water as play is suspended due to adverse weather conditions during the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between Germany and Denmark at Football Stadium Dortmund on June 29, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany. Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

The match between Germany and Denmark was resumed after 25 minutes, once the storm stopped.