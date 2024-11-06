What if Messi were Brazilian? Former Cristiano Ronaldo coach offers peculiar take on Argentina star

A World Cup-winning coach for Brazil who also managed Cristiano Ronaldo recently praised Lionel Messi, pondering an intriguing question: What would the career of the Inter Miami star look like if he had been born outside Argentina?

Lionel Messi stands as one of Argentina’s two most iconic players, alongside Diego Maradona. The Inter Miami star is both Argentina’s all-time top scorer and most-capped player, with a World Cup title to his name. However, a former coach of Cristiano Ronaldo recently speculated on how Messi’s career might have unfolded had he been born in a different country.

“If Messi had been born in Brazil, he could play for the national team until he was 40 or 45, no problem,” Luiz Felipe Scolari shared during an interview on Argentina’s Super Deportivo Radio. The 2002 World Cup-winning coach with Brazil spoke highly of Messi, adding, “He’s an intelligent player who doesn’t need much guidance; he brings all his genius onto the field. You’re lucky that Messi was born in Argentina.”

While entertaining the idea of a hypothetical Brazilian Messi, Scolari made it clear that he expects Leo to remain with Argentina’s national team for the foreseeable future. “I can see Messi in the next World Cup because of how he takes care of himself and how (coach Lionel) Scaloni understands his role,” he explained.

If he participates in the 2026 World Cup, Messi will turn 39 during the tournament—a rare age for players at that level. Nonetheless, Scolari is confident: “In the 2026 World Cup, he’ll still be a challenge for his opponents. His positioning is always so precise that defenders struggle to control him.”

Cristiano Ronaldo (L) talks with head coach Luiz Felipe Scolari during the Portugal training session at Stade La Maladiere on June 14, 2008 in Neuchatel, Switzerland.

Scolari’s dream of coaching Messi

Luiz Felipe Scolari has an illustrious coaching career, with countless titles in Brazil, a World Cup win, and a stint in the Premier League with Chelsea. Among his career highlights is his time managing Portugal’s national team from 2003 to 2008, where he guided a young Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I managed the best,” Scolari said while reflecting on his career, including not only CR7, but also stars like Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, and Neymar. Yet, he admitted there’s one unfulfilled wish: “I missed out on Messi—that’s my one regret.” Luiz Felipe went on to explain his approach had he coached Messi: “On my teams, he’d play any role.”