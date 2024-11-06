Travis Kelce reveals what he has in common with Caitlin Clark after Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour meeting

Among the celebrities spotted at the Eras Tour, Caitlin Clark was one of them. Travis Kelce shared what it was like meeting the WNBA star and the things they connected over.

With the recent appointment of Stephanie White as head coach, the Indiana Fever are set for next season. However, Caitlin Clark is enjoying her free time and attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Indianapolis, where she met Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. The tight end had only compliments to say about the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, as well as sharing what they had in common (apart from being fan of Swift).

“Saw Caitlin Clark there, got to meet Caitlin, she’s awesome,” said Travis to his brother Jason during the Nov. 6 episode of his New Heights podcast. Then, he revealed what they both have in common: “She loves being out there in Indianapolis, says it’s a fun city and we’re both just true Midwesterners to the heart — played high school ball, college ball, pro ball, all out here in the midwest,” he added.

When his brother asked if Clark’s “dance moves were as good as her jump shot,” the Chiefs tight end replied: “She was into the show for sure. She was there with her mom and a few friends. I think this was like her third or fourth show she had been to, she’s a Swiftie through and through.”

During the past WNBA season, Clark’s popularity has skyrocketed, becoming one of the most-talked about athletes in the United States. The Fever guard has received praise from NBA legends such as LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal, as well as Olympic champions such as Simone Biles.

However, during the off-season, Clark has been trying to stay lowkey, occasionally sharing her activities with her followers, such as playing golf with Lexie Hull or going for coffee. Meanwhile, Clark is one of the most coveted players for the upcoming 3-on-3 league, Unrivaled.

Clark is reportedly still considering playing for Unrivaled

Unrivaled, the new 3v3 league co-founded by New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart and Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier, has become the number one destination for WNBA players during the offseason, especially due to its six-figure salaries.

According to some reports, Clark was offered $1 million to play with the league in a Lionel Messi-type of offer. However, the Fever guard isn’t rushed to accept an offer. “We’ll see,” she told ESPN about her decision. “I don’t know. Just taking it as it goes … see if I want to play eventually.”

