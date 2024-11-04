Following Dak Prescott's hamstring injury, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed who will play under center against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season.

The 2024 NFL season is not going according to plan for the Dallas Cowboys, who are 3-5 after losing their last three games. To make things worse, Mike McCarthy‘s team will reportedly miss starting quarterback Dak Prescott for multiple weeks.

The 31-year-old picked up a hamstring injury during the Cowboys’ 27-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, and the outlook is far from encouraging. On Monday, NFL media reported Prescott is expected to spend significant time on the sidelines.

Speaking to reporters a few hours after this injury update, McCarthy failed to provide more clarity on Prescott’s situation, but he did confirm that Cooper Rush will be the Cowboys’ starting quarterback during Dak’s absence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rush, 30, went 13-of-25 for 115 yards and a touchdown after taking over for Prescott in Atlanta. Now, the veteran signal-caller will be under center when the Cowboys play division rivals Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.

Cooper Rush #10 of the Dallas Cowboys throws a pass in the fourth quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement

It could be a season-defining game for McCarthy’s men, who sit third in the NFC East. The Washington Commanders lead the division at 7-2, followed by the Eagles at 6-2.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has firm words for Mike McCarthy’s future

McCarthy defends decision to name Cooper Rush as Cowboys’ QB1 with Prescott out

While some fans would like to see Trey Lance, McCarthy defended his decision to hand the Cowboys’ offensive reins to Rush: “Cooper Rush is as respected of a backup quarterback that I’ve (been around) since Rich Gannon. … (Rush) carries that type of credibility. He’s a great teammate. He’s someone that you can see the young guys lean on.

Advertisement

“He’s wicked smart, instinctive. He does a great job when he runs the scout team. He just does everything the right way. Excellent pro. There will be plenty of confidence in him,” McCarthy said about Rush, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

see also NFL News: Jerry Jones sends clear message to Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys after loss against Falcons

Cooper Rush’s history with the Cowboys

Rush knows what is like to start for the Cowboys with Prescott on the sidelines, as he led Dallas to a 4-1 stretch when Dak got injured in the 2022 NFL season. An undrafted free agent in 2017, Rush spent the first two years of his career in Dallas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He left for the New York Giants’ practice squad for just a few months before returning to the Cowboys in 2020, making his first start in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season when Prescott picked up a calf injury.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys and Cooper Rush #10 of the Dallas Cowboys talk after the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement

The Central Michigan product made a great impression on his debut, leading the Cowboys to a 20-16 comeback win over the Minnesota Vikings by throwing a touchdown pass to Amari Cooper in the final minute of the game. That day, Rush threw for 325 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: CeeDee Lamb reveals how serious is his shoulder injury with Dallas Cowboys

Cooper Rush’s current status in Dallas

His strong performances during Prescott’s absence in 2022 saw Rush earn a two-year, $6 million contract extension ahead of the 2023 NFL season. In 2024, the Cowboys kept him as QB2 behind Prescott instead of promoting Trey Lance, who was a first-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2021.