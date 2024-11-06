NFL News: Bills sign veteran former teammates of QB Josh Allen to boost MVP race

The Buffalo Bills reached an agreement to bring back two former teammates of quarterback Josh Allen, an MVP candidate for the 2024 NFL season.

While the trade deadline has passed, the Buffalo Bills have brought back two former franchise players who were also teammates of MVP candidate Josh Allen. In the midst of the 2024 NFL season, all the additions add up to something valuable.

The Bills are 7-2 and on a four-game winning streak to lead the AFC East by a wide margin over the New York Jets in the standings. In large part, the team’s level of play is directly related to the great gift of Allen, the quarterback who dazzles week in and week out. Now he gets to reunite with two former teammates.

The veteran players the Bills signed are none others than defensive end Quinton Jefferson and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. Jefferson previously played alongside Allen for the Buffalo franchise in the 2020 season, while Phillips shared a team with the 28-year-old quarterback during four years (2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023).

The Bills are looking to improve their defensive capabilities and signing familiar faces could be an effective idea. Jefferson will join the roster led by quarterback Allen after being released by the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday. Phillips, meanwhile, was cut by the Dallas Cowboys this week.

Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson #90 of the Buffalo Bills during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Jefferson’s and Phillips’ performances in the current 2024 NFL season

The Bills know they will need the experience of both players to go far in the current campaign. This season, Jefferson appeared in 16 games during that campaign, recording 23 combined tackles. Phillips has played in just one game for the Cowboys this season, recording just one tackle. The 32-year-old defensive end joined the Dallas franchise after two consecutive seasons with the Bills, where he appeared in 26 games and recorded 35 total tackles.

Josh Allen’s big moment in the 2024 NFL season

Allen is a strong candidate for the MVP award. In the 2024 NFL season, the 28-year-old quarterback has completed 168 passes in 262 attempts for 2001 yards and 17 touchdowns with just two interceptions. His current season has already surpassed his first as a professional, when he completed 167 passes for 10 touchdowns.

In the Week 9 win over the Miami Dolphins, Allen had his second-best game statistically. The quarterback completed 25 passes on 39 attempts for 235 yards and three touchdowns, the second-most in a game this season behind his four touchdowns in the Week 3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.