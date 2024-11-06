Patrick Mahomes scared the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, when he had to be helped off the field in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, it looks like Andy Reid won’t have to make a change at quarterback for Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the Chiefs coach made it clear that Mahomes won’t need to practice with limitations ahead of the Denver Broncos matchup on Sunday.

“No, [he] won’t have to back off,” Reid said when asked if the quarterback would have to back off from any practice reps, as quoted by Sports Illustrated. “He manages it, he stays on top of all that.”

Reid had a brief sideline discussion with Mahomes on Monday before the quarterback returned to the gridiron. Since the 2x NFL MVP left the field in pain, the coach hesitated to let him return in the next possession.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks with head coach Andy Reid before Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mahomes, however, let Reid know that it was nothing serious. Though he got scared at first, the quarterback ended up leading the Chiefs to an overtime week and is preparing as usual for another week of NFL action.

Mahomes fuels Reid’s expectations with encouraging injury update

If Reid told the press Mahomes wouldn’t need to back off, it’s because he had reasons to confirm that. On Wednesday, the Chiefs star provided a promising injury update on his ankle before heading to the practice field.

“It’s doing good,” Mahomes said. “Obviously, when you have a little bit of a roll it’s a little bit sore, but I’m able to move around, and I look forward to getting out at practice and seeing how I can push it as the week goes on.”

Mahomes admits recovery has been short

Mahomes was listed as a full participant on Wednesday, so the outlook is encouraging in Kansas City. The 29-year-old had little time to recover, with less than 48 hours separating Monday’s game from Wednesday’s practice.

“You can only do so much,” Mahomes said. “Obviously, it was pretty late, but getting some stuff in the training room after the game and getting some stuff to take home, you throw it on there, stuff you can do overnight that you put on there to reduce swelling and stuff like that. But you come in early [Tuesday] morning, it was a long day yesterday of watching film and getting treatment and doing some rehab-type stuff and prepare yourself for a short week and a practice today.”